New MetaTrader 4 Build 970: Simplified demo account opening and expanded MQL4 features
Avira detected Virus
It is false alarm (and it was discussed many times):
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2016.06.05 20:43
This is false alarm, and it was discussed many times related to Avira:
- Look at this post, and
- This reply from MQ: "The installer has no virus - this is another false alarm on our polymorphic engine protection. Open the properties of any of our executable file to view digital signatures - they are signed (and unchanged)".
Hello,
You can do same
I closed MT4, and open it once again - and live update was started (from 950 to 970 build).
You can do same
Done but still no live update
may be - it depends on the broker. Because my MT4 was updated now only (and not yesterday for example).
It will be updated soon or later for example.
may be - it depends on the broker. Because my MT4 was updated now only (and not yesterday for example).
It will be updated soon or later for example.
I am looking to install a demo account on MetaTrader5 with no luck.
Is there a step by step detailed guide? Any free provider with delay data will do.
Thank you
yes. me too expecting new update. its not updated till now for me. hope it will be done soon.
Hello,
To update to the new version, you can open a demo account at our server MetaQuotes-Demo.
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New MetaTrader 4 Build 970: Simplified demo account opening and expanded MQL4 features
MetaTrader 4 platform update is to be released on Friday, June 3, 2016. The update will feature the following changes:
July 1, 2016 support for MetaTrader 4 terminal versions below 940 will end
Support for MetaTrader 4 terminal builds below 940 will be discontinued on July 1, 2016. Unsupported terminal builds will not be able to connect to the new server versions. Therefore, we strongly recommend that you upgrade your terminal.
MetaTrader 4 build 970
EX4 programs compiled in build 970 and above will not run in old terminal builds - backward compatibility is not supported.
Abstract classes are used for creating generic entities, that you expect to use for creating more specific derived classes. An abstract class can only be used as the base class for some other class, that is why it is impossible to create an object of the abstract class type.
A class which contains at least one pure virtual function in it is abstract. Therefore, classes derived from the abstract class must implement all its pure virtual functions, otherwise they will also be abstract classes.
A virtual function is declared as "pure" by using the pure-specifier syntax. Consider the example of the CAnimal class, which is only created to provide common functions – the objects of the CAnimal type are too general for practical use. Thus, CAnimal is a good example for an abstract class:
Here Sound() is a pure virtual function, because it is declared with the specifier of the pure virtual function PURE (=0).
Pure virtual functions are only the virtual functions for which the PURE specifier is set: (=NULL) or (=0). Example of abstract class declaration and use:
Restrictions on abstract classes
If the constructor for an abstract class calls a pure virtual function (either directly or indirectly), the result is undefined.
However, constructors and destructors for abstract classes can call other member functions.
To declare a pointer to a function, specify the "pointer to a function" type, for example:
Now, TFunc is a type, and it is possible to declare the variable pointer to the function:
The func_ptr variable may store the pointer to function to declare it later:
Pointers to functions can be stored and passed as parameters. You cannot get a pointer to a non-static class method.
The update will be available through the LiveUpdate system.