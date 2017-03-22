New MetaTrader 4 Platform build 1045 - page 6
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Here is my case. Once EA started platform hangs. I couldn't find the reason, but after looking for the thing i have discovered simple test to show that there is problem inside the platform. I created fresh new one EA, with no logic inside, started it and then did some buy/sell by hand on the platform . What happened ? After n-clicks EA was removed and stopped. It can take two seconds to stop EA sometimes something about 30. I can't work right now, me and my client we are blocked.
Do you know guys if there is any chance to get back previous version ? How much does it take normally to the Team to provide fixes ?
Cheers
Just keep restarting your terminal until the update arrives i guess.
And then to think that this was a release to front run Win 10 problems.
No idea really, they are not to good in communicating.
Just keep restarting your terminal until the update arrives i guess.
And then to think that this was a release to front run Win 10 problems.
Just by curiosity, which broker push build 1045 ?
The only one i know of is Traders Way.
I have a couple of others but no way i am taking them down and find out. :-(
Edit: just saw IC Markets do it also. Still the 1045 from 3 feb.
Just happened, lost connection and accounts info after Liveupdate.
just Had to put this one in......
"Clients are requested to update to the latest version of MetaTrader 4 platform for uninterrupted Trading as the older versions of MT4 client terminals could occasionally fail to start due to the security updates in the new Windows 10 system version."
Just by curiosity, which broker push build 1045 ?
My FXPro terminal has just been updated to 1045
Yes, I got the update from FXPro as well. And I got announcements from other brokers they are forcing this update, because the previous builds do not seem to be compatible with the next W10 update.
There are what max 10~20% win 10 users and the rest is on something else.
After reloading or even sometimes on first loading a normal ChartOpen() fails with 4024 and i can not imagine that it does work on win 10 and not on fi. 7.
So i think the w10 users will have the same problems.
Also a bugfix release should have been ready after 2 days.
Metatrader 5 push ?
After i removed an expert from a chart i was unable to reload it on the same chart.
I had to close and open a new chart to start the expert.
In the deInit() now the last two lines read
If (reason != REASON_PARAMETERS)
ExpertRemove();
And that takes care of the not being able to reload on the same chart again.
I keep on experiencing the magical disappearing of EA from chart.
However, loading the template works.
Also, the Tf buttons issue - seldom works on first click.
Perhaps a small part of the puzzle and it might help someone.
After i removed an expert from a chart i was unable to reload it on the same chart.
I had to close and open a new chart to start the expert.
In the deInit() now the last two lines read
If (reason != REASON_PARAMETERS)
ExpertRemove();
And that takes care of the not being able to reload on the same chart again.
This is no good!
This removes EA on every Tf change!!!