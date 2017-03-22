New MetaTrader 4 Platform build 1045 - page 12
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I doubt any of these brokers pushed build 1055, you got it because one of your terminal is/was connected to Metaquotes-Demo.
Indeed Sir, you are correct. I forgot about the silent replicating terminals. This system has a way of making right Muppets of us all.
My VPS is running build 1045 from 3rd Feb 2017 for all the above
Indeed Sir, you are correct. I forgot about the silent replicating terminals. This system has a way of making right Muppets of us all.
My VPS is running build 1045 from 3rd Feb 2017 for all the above
Yeah. Build 1045 which should have a been a beta forever.
What a hell !