New MetaTrader 4 Platform build 1045 - page 12

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Alain Verleyen:
I doubt any of these brokers pushed build 1055, you got it because one of your terminal is/was connected to Metaquotes-Demo.

Indeed Sir, you are correct. I forgot about the silent replicating terminals. This system has a way of making right Muppets of us all.

My VPS is running build 1045 from 3rd Feb 2017 for all the above

 
James Cater:

Indeed Sir, you are correct. I forgot about the silent replicating terminals. This system has a way of making right Muppets of us all.

Totally agree. I am juggling with terminal.exe like a circus juggler

My VPS is running build 1045 from 3rd Feb 2017 for all the above

Yeah. Build 1045 which should have a been a beta forever.

What a hell !

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