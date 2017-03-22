New MetaTrader 4 Platform build 1045 - page 10
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That is a question for the Service Desk. Us users are not privy to that information, and I doubt the Moderators will know either. You will have to ask the developers!
OK, I'll ask the SD. Thanks
I asked the SD on Monday, and they said they couldn't or wouldn't tell me; it wasn't clear which.
I asked the SD on Monday, and they said they couldn't or wouldn't tell me; it wasn't clear which.
Build 1049 is out right now.
Only, as far as I can see, as a beta from the MetaQuotes demo server.
Unless the CDN has been configured to supply different versions to different regions - which has happened once before - then the current release version is still 1045. That's what I get if I do a new MT4 installation.
Only, as far as I can see, as a beta from the MetaQuotes demo server.
Unless the CDN has been configured to supply different versions to different regions - which has happened once before - then the current release version is still 1045. That's what I get if I do a new MT4 installation.
Traders Way and IC Markets updated to 1049 as of now.
I only have a demo account with IC Markets, but the Demo01 server is only offering me build 1031. I'd be very surprised about a broker making this change mid-week.
If you have previously got 1049 from the MetaQuotes demo server, have you definitely cleared out the WebInstall directory to prevent other copies of MT4 updating themselves from there rather than from the broker's server?
At least five brokers I am trading with have updated to build 1049.
Build 1049 is not even official yet.
I strongly doubt about that. Your platform are updated because you connected to Metaquotes-Demo (as explained by JC).
Build 1049 is not even official yet.
For example, this is my live account at InstaForex - I never connected it to MetaQuotes demo server: