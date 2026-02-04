New MetaTrader 4 build 985: Built-in MQL5.community Chat
I think, that instead of having all this chat and social support where it should not be there, so that people will be able to focus on professional trading instead of chat, it would be great if Metaquotes would enable support for overlapping charts so we can develop new trading strategies that will evolve the nature of traders and not chat systems.
By the way, there are many chat software that can be used for chatting, but it seems that the world needs more distractions instead of professional superior technology.
Any way, One can always add a good word or emotional support to advances of any product. And I could always say, Thank you for the contribution.
I hope my words share more wisdom to your challenges , rather then giving you any ill feelings.
I think, that instead of having all this chat and social support where it should not be there, so that people will be able to focus on professional trading instead of chat, it would be great if Metaquotes would enable support for overlapping charts so we can develop new trading strategies that will evolve the nature of traders and not chat systems.
By the way, there are many chat software that can be used for chatting, but it seems that the world needs more distractions instead of professional superior technology.
Any way, One can always add a good word or emotional support to advances of any product. And I could always say, Thank you for the contribution.
I hope my words share more wisdom to your challenges , rather then giving you any ill feelings.
It's more simple to add a chat than implement a tick by tick backtest on real data for example.
Or expert advisor debug in backtest mode ...
Use it for trading? and may I know why to use chat for trading, and how it can be used for trading?
Anyone has problem showing all your account trading history (more than 2 months history) using MT4 platform?
It appears that it only show 1 month the most no matter i choose "Last 3 months" or "All history" option.
My broker saying is MQL platform issue.
Please advise. Thanks.
Anyone has problem showing all your account trading history (more than 2 months history) using MT4 platform?
It appears that it only show 1 month the most no matter i choose "Last 3 months" or "All history" option.
My broker saying is MQL platform issue.
Please advise. Thanks.
Not a problem even if more than 2 years history:
Not a problem even if more than 2 years history:
I believe that the developers at MetaQuotes can come up with more creative ideas to make their software the best in the market, and there is no problem of finding ideas, one can even look at other trading software like MotiveWave, and see that professional traders don't look for chat while trading, and it doesn't seem to be professional to add features which are not related to the main objective of the software.
MetaQuotes can look forward making MT4 multiprocessor support, with openCL, and CUDA. for higher performance, and even enable HPC on the software. That will give MetaQuotes a real boost to the quality of their product.
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New MetaTrader 4 build 985: Built-in MQL5.community Chat
MetaTrader 4 platform update is to be released on Friday, July 1, 2016. The update will feature the following changes:
Support for MetaTrader 4 terminal versions below 940 to end on July 1, 2016
After July 1, 2016, MetaTrader 4 terminal versions below 940 will be no longer supported. Unsupported terminal builds will not be able to connect to new server versions. Therefore, we strongly recommend that you update your terminals.
MetaTrader 4 Client Terminal build 985
The update will be available through the LiveUpdate system.