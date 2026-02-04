New MetaTrader 4 build 985: Built-in MQL5.community Chat

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New MetaTrader 4 build 985: Built-in MQL5.community Chat

MetaTrader 4 platform update is to be released on Friday, July 1, 2016. The update will feature the following changes:

Support for MetaTrader 4 terminal versions below 940 to end on July 1, 2016

After July 1, 2016, MetaTrader 4 terminal versions below 940 will be no longer supported. Unsupported terminal builds will not be able to connect to new server versions. Therefore, we strongly recommend that you update your terminals.

MetaTrader 4 Client Terminal build 985

  1. Terminal: New built-in chat. Now, traders can chat with their MQL5.community friends and fellow traders straight from the platform. The chat maintains the history of messages, as well as it features the number of unread messages. To start a chat, log in to your MQL5 account straight from the chat window or via the platform settings: 'Tools' -> 'Options' -> 'Community'.




  2. Terminal: Optimized reading of the internal mail database when the terminal starts.
  3. MQL4: Added an option to show/hide the price and time scale on any chart. In earlier versions, an MQL4 application could only change the CHART_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE and CHART_SHOW_DATE_SCALE properties of the chart, on which it was running.
  4. MQL4: New MODE_CLOSEBY_ALLOWED property for the MarketInfo function. TRUE means that the Close By operation (closing by a counter position) is allowed for the specified financial symbol.
  5. MQL4: Fixed passing of a string parameter to the OnChartEvent entry point. The error could cause a false value of the parameter. OnChartEvent allows tracking chart events: keypress events, mouse movement and more.
  6. MQL4: Implemented faster deletion of multiple graphical objects using the ObjectsDeleteAll function.
  7. Signals: Improved automated matching of currency pairs containing RUB and RUR.
  8. Tester: Fixed stamping of graphical object creation time during testing. In earlier versions, the current terminal time was added instead of testing time.
  9. MetaEditor: Fixed setting of focus in the replace text field when opening a replace dialog box.
  10. MetaEditor: Fixed replacing of multiple text occurrences when you search upwards starting from the current positions.
  11. Fixed errors reported in crash logs.

The update will be available through the LiveUpdate system.

 

I think, that instead of having all this chat and social support where it should not be there, so that people will be able to focus on professional trading instead of chat, it would be great if Metaquotes would enable support for overlapping charts so we can develop new trading strategies that will evolve the nature of traders and not chat systems.

By the way, there are many chat software that can be used for chatting, but it seems that the world needs more distractions instead of professional superior technology.

Any way, One can always add a good word or emotional support to advances of any product. And I could always say, Thank you for the contribution.

I hope my words share more wisdom to your challenges , rather then giving you any ill feelings.

 
PCWalker:

I think, that instead of having all this chat and social support where it should not be there, so that people will be able to focus on professional trading instead of chat, it would be great if Metaquotes would enable support for overlapping charts so we can develop new trading strategies that will evolve the nature of traders and not chat systems.

By the way, there are many chat software that can be used for chatting, but it seems that the world needs more distractions instead of professional superior technology.

Any way, One can always add a good word or emotional support to advances of any product. And I could always say, Thank you for the contribution.

I hope my words share more wisdom to your challenges , rather then giving you any ill feelings.

It's more simple to add a chat than implement a tick by tick backtest on real data for example.

Or expert advisor debug in backtest mode ...

 
Carlo Colombo:

It's more simple to add a chat than implement a tick by tick backtest on real data for example.

Or expert advisor debug in backtest mode ...

The chat seems only mirroring the MQL5 profile messages, I wonder if any one can make a use of it when trading.
 
Ovo Cz:
The chat seems only mirroring the MQL5 profile messages, I wonder if any one can make a use of it when trading.
Use it for trading? and may I know why to use chat for trading, and how it can be used for trading?
 
PCWalker:
Use it for trading? and may I know why to use chat for trading, and how it can be used for trading?
This is what I asked, though I did spell "when" rather than "for".
 

Anyone has problem showing all your account trading history (more than 2 months history) using MT4 platform?

It appears that it only show 1 month the most no matter i choose "Last 3 months" or "All history" option.

My broker saying is MQL platform issue.

Please advise.  Thanks.

 
AcuraMDX:

Anyone has problem showing all your account trading history (more than 2 months history) using MT4 platform?

It appears that it only show 1 month the most no matter i choose "Last 3 months" or "All history" option.

My broker saying is MQL platform issue.

Please advise.  Thanks.

Not a problem even if more than 2 years history:


 
Sergey Golubev:

Not a problem even if more than 2 years history:


i'm using FXCM, might be broker issue?
 

I believe that the developers at MetaQuotes can come up with more creative ideas to make their software the best in the market, and there is no problem of finding ideas, one can even look at other trading software like MotiveWave, and see that professional traders don't look for chat while trading, and it doesn't seem to be professional to add features which are not related to the main objective of the software.

MetaQuotes can look forward making MT4 multiprocessor support, with openCL, and CUDA. for higher performance, and even enable HPC on the software. That will give MetaQuotes a real boost to the quality of their product

[Deleted]  
I can downgrade mt4  to build 920 but how long time I can use build 920?
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