New MetaTrader 4 Platform build 1090
Can you elaborate on what bugs were fixed?
Seems like the users are beta testers or something. I think that MQ should invest in a public bug tracker and feature request system so that we can consolidate threads into one area with real input from users; that is how a real beta program works. Even with full releases, the service desk is inadequate for this purpose because no one know if MQ acknowledge bug and it also encourages duplicate requests over the same matter. Now there could still be a private channels (such as the existing service desk) to submit proprietary or other information to.
Can you elaborate on what bugs were fixed?
Seems like the users are beta testers or something. I think that MQ should invest in a public bug tracker and feature request system so that we can consolidate threads into one area with real input from users; that is how a real beta program works. Even with full releases, the service desk is inadequate for this purpose because no one know if MQ acknowledge bug and it also encourages duplicate requests over the same matter. Now there could still be a private channels (such as the existing service desk) to submit proprietary or other information to.
See also ...
- 2017.04.26
- www.mql5.com
Can you elaborate on what bugs were fixed?
Seems like the users are beta testers or something. I think that MQ should invest in a public bug tracker and feature request system so that we can consolidate threads into one area with real input from users; that is how a real beta program works. Even with full releases, the service desk is inadequate for this purpose because no one know if MQ acknowledge bug and it also encourages duplicate requests over the same matter. Now there could still be a private channels (such as the existing service desk) to submit proprietary or other information to.
Hey, real men do not bother with beta versions and beta testing as well as about possible breaking changes to the platform and/or "programming language"! You were silly enough to run a EA on a $100 000 real account, and then (suddenly) after next "live update" of the terminal it just crashed with illiterate and obfuscating message (because real men do not bother learning English either, as well as the basics of programming)? That's your problem!
Hey, real men do not bother with beta versions and beta testing as well as about possible breaking changes to the platform and/or "programming language"! You were silly enough to run a EA on a $100 000 real account, and then (suddenly) after next "live update" of the terminal it just crashed with illiterate and obfuscating message (because real men do not bother learning English either, as well as the basics of programming)? That's your problem!
Automatic updates are disabled, but require passive block of update. I update terminals manually as needed one-by-one; auto-update of one terminal already a nightmare. Auto-update of 15-20 terminals on startup, per computer, is a super-nightmare. As system administrator, you need granular control of these things. I treat windows updates the same way (manually, and only as needed). I've had a server go as much as 9 months without a reboot. (a hardware failure actually prevented it from going longer). There is no need to fix something that is not broken :)
It is free to the trader, so we just put up with it for now and work around it the best we can. Fortunately, my EAs have not broken, and the bugs I have experienced can be worked around. And when MQ want to disable older builds, they are now giving 5+ months advance notice to give traders time to upgrade.
See also ...
I thought I or one of my staff already wrote about MQ needing a bug tracker or project management software. But your summary is the best I've seen. It would make everyone's life easier and would likely kill numerous bugs with the enhanced crowdsourcing effect of user collaboration. Those who say that the broker is the customer of MQ, this is partially true. But when you have a problem with the platform, the broker simply say to contact MQ. So the trader is the indirect customer of MQ.
It makes MQ appear arrogant to treat their users this way (the same ones that have been loyal to them and brought them the success they enjoy now). Look at how they trick users that wish to download mt4 into installing mt5 (by making their mt4 installer mt5 in disguise); that is the tactics of malware and spammers.
... Those who say that the broker is the customer of MQ, this is partially true. But when you have a problem with the platform, the broker simply say to contact MQ. So the trader is the indirect customer of MQ.
It makes MQ appear arrogant to treat their users this way (the same ones that have been loyal to them and brought them the success they enjoy now). Look at how they trick users that wish to download mt4 into installing mt5 (by making their mt4 installer mt5 in disguise); that is the tactics of malware and spammers.
Brokers are the customers of Metaquotes MT4/MT5 servers, traders are customers of brokers. Traders are also customers of MQ services like Market and Signals. Coders are customers of brokers eventually but not necessarily. Some coders are also customers of Metaquotes (Freelance, Market or even Signals). Everyone need to take their responsibilities.
Personally I am not a customer of any broker, but I am one of Metaquotes as I am using heavily this site and the different Services, as well as MT4/MT5. I am paying for these services and the support is weak, to say the least. Most professionals I know working around MT4/MT5 and this site are not happy with the support and the way MQ is dealing with communication. But what could we do ? We don't have enough power to push Metaquotes to hear us.
Metquotes, by the voice of its CEO Renat Fatkhullin, as stated numerous time that they are developing products for the masses. This approach makes their success with MT4, but not with MT5 up to now. I am 100% convinced what they need now, and what we need as professional coders is more professionalism.
I am a long time user of MT4 and very happy with their services. Some may differ with my opinions but I love MT4. With this tool, I am now able to accomplish what I set out to do 5 years ago. Yes, you will find some bugs. But name one software that does not have a bug or two. So, please stop whining about their services and be appreciative of their continuous endeavor to prefect the software.
This is not whining. Metaquotes have really droppd the ball in the last 6 months. On more than one occasion they have broken MT4 backward compatibilty.
Lets' put that in perspective. Metaquotes put out MT4 releases that stopped older exes from even loading, leaving some users dead in the water for over a week. And we're not talking about a few obscure exes from 5 years ago, these were modern products compiled and released to the market recently.
What's more ridiculous is the "changes" that caused the breakages were not necsessary for the MT4 platform.
The underlying problem is the MT4 compiler (MetaEditor) is still shared with MT5 and some recent MT5 compiler changes broke the MT4 platform. Considering MT4 is in "maintanance mode" this is utter madness. The MT5 platform is rapid development and needs a compiler and set of libraries that are in constant flux. The MT4 platform doesn't.
If Metaquotes decoupled the platforms once and all these showstopper issues on MT4 could be avoided.
Please test this build for following bug:
1. Open terminal with new profile
2. Open 4 charts with empty default template
3. To every chart add standard expert MACD Sample
4. After one minute close the terminal
5. Run the terminal. Only one expert will be attached. The rest experts will disappear
Please test this on your computer!
Lunar:Only one expert will be attached. The rest experts will disappear
|This is a user's forum not Metaquotes.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
New MetaTrader 4 Platform build 1090
The MetaTrader 4 platform update will be released on May 19, 2017. The new version fixes some bugs in the operation of the client terminal.
The update will be available through the LiveUpdate system.