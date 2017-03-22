New MetaTrader 4 Platform build 1045 - page 8

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Alain Verleyen:

@JC Did you report it to the ServiceDesk ?

Never mind. I did it.
 
Alain Verleyen:
Never mind. I did it.

I can't believe that it will make a difference because the existence of 1048 demonstrates that there is already a recognised problem, but I have just submitted a support ticket. I'm not exactly holding my breath for a useful response. 

 
JC:

I can't believe that it will make a difference because the existence of 1048 demonstrates that there is already a recognised problem, but I have just submitted a support ticket. I'm not exactly holding my breath for a useful response. 


 
Alain Verleyen:


The notes which I have put in my own support ticket make clear that I can still reproduce the problem on 1048. In fact, I can't see any improvement in 1048.
 
JC:
The notes which I have put in my own support ticket make clear that I can still reproduce the problem on 1048. In fact, I can't see any improvement in 1048.

Sorry it's possible I missed some of your comments. But I need to ask did you test different Broker Platforms?
( my mt4 platforms still 1045 )

 
Max Enrik:

But I need to ask did you test different Broker Platforms?

Yes (but it shouldn't make a difference).

v1048 is perhaps very slightly better than v1045, but I am still seeing widespread problems, easily reproducible. 

 
Strange, none of my brokers who where fast pushing 1045 have 1048 yet.

Gonna be a long wait again i fear.
 
HotPotato:
Strange, none of my brokers who where fast pushing 1045 have 1048 yet.
1048 is only available on the MetaQuotes demo/test server. It's not an official release (which would usually happen on a Friday so that brokers can update their servers over a weekend). And 1048 doesn't actually seem to fix things.
 
JC:
1048 is only available on the MetaQuotes demo/test server. It's not an official release (which would usually happen on a Friday so that brokers can update their servers over a weekend). And 1048 doesn't actually seem to fix things.
Thought they would make an exeption because of the problems.
Guess not.

Alain already said that it was not much better anyway.

Thanks.
 
(Beta version is now 1049.)
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