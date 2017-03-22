New MetaTrader 4 Platform build 1045 - page 8
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@JC Did you report it to the ServiceDesk ?
Never mind. I did it.
I can't believe that it will make a difference because the existence of 1048 demonstrates that there is already a recognised problem, but I have just submitted a support ticket. I'm not exactly holding my breath for a useful response.
I can't believe that it will make a difference because the existence of 1048 demonstrates that there is already a recognised problem, but I have just submitted a support ticket. I'm not exactly holding my breath for a useful response.
The notes which I have put in my own support ticket make clear that I can still reproduce the problem on 1048. In fact, I can't see any improvement in 1048.
Sorry it's possible I missed some of your comments. But I need to ask did you test different Broker Platforms?
( my mt4 platforms still 1045 )
But I need to ask did you test different Broker Platforms?
Yes (but it shouldn't make a difference).
v1048 is perhaps very slightly better than v1045, but I am still seeing widespread problems, easily reproducible.
Gonna be a long wait again i fear.
Strange, none of my brokers who where fast pushing 1045 have 1048 yet.
1048 is only available on the MetaQuotes demo/test server. It's not an official release (which would usually happen on a Friday so that brokers can update their servers over a weekend). And 1048 doesn't actually seem to fix things.
Guess not.
Alain already said that it was not much better anyway.
Thanks.