New MetaTrader 4 Platform build 1031

New comment
 

New MetaTrader 4 Platform build 1031

The MetaTrader 4 platform update will be released on December 16, 2016. We have fixed some bugs based on crash reports.

The update will be available through the LiveUpdate system.

 

Hello, if I want to install MetaTrader 4 from www.metatrader4.com, I download mt4setup.exe but installed version is MetaTrader 5. Can I install MetaTrader 4?

MetaTrader 4 Platform for Forex Trading
MetaTrader 4 Platform for Forex Trading
  • www.metatrader4.com
MetaTrader 4 is a free-of-charge Forex trading platform. It offers wide technical analysis options, flexible trading system, algorithmic and mobile trading, Market, Virtual Hosting and Signals.
 
No, not anymore from MetaQuotes. You'll need to download from a different source such as a broker.
 
That is kinda weird way how to announce that they do not offer the MT4 installation. Even any older mt4setup accepts TOC for the MT4 but installs the MT5.
 
Ovo Cz:
That is kinda weird way how to announce that they do not offer the MT4 installation. Even any older mt4setup accepts TOC for the MT4 and installs the MT5.

Agreed, very strange. The fact that they are not open about it just makes people suspicious.

Maybe someone at MetaQuotes has a theory that people will download/install it and not realise they are running MT5.

The program launcher just says "MetaTrader" and most people won't notice the little "5" in the icon or bother to click Help>About

 
MetaQuotes Software Corp.:

New MetaTrader 4 Platform build 1031

The MetaTrader 4 platform update will be released on December 16, 2016. We have fixed some bugs based on crash reports.

The update will be available through the LiveUpdate system.

I am glad you are still making MT4, the most used and popular FOREX platform in the world, better.

I like this trend!

And for a brief moment it was MT4 Build 1031, then, a miracle happened!, and it said Version 5.00 Build 1498.

Have I been hacked? 

I am angry! 

 
Denton Hess:

I am glad you are still making MT4, the most used and popular FOREX platform in the world, better.

I like this trend!

And for a brief moment it was MT4 Build 1031, then, a miracle happened!, and it said Version 5.00 Build 1498.

Have I been hacked? 

I am angry! 

Welcome to MT5
 
Denton Hess:

I am glad you are still making MT4, the most used and popular FOREX platform in the world, better.

I like this trend!

And for a brief moment it was MT4 Build 1031, then, a miracle happened!, and it said Version 5.00 Build 1498.

Have I been hacked? 

I am angry! 

Strange. I had no (such) issues at all - all works as expected


 
Denton Hess:

I am glad you are still making MT4, the most used and popular FOREX platform in the world, better.

I like this trend!

And for a brief moment it was MT4 Build 1031, then, a miracle happened!, and it said Version 5.00 Build 1498.

Have I been hacked? 

I am angry! 

That is the editor not the platform
 
Keith Watford:
That is the editor not the platform
That (the common editor for mt4 and mt5) was that way for a long, long time (since build 600 of metatrader 4 if I am not mistaken)
 
It would make a great rumour to start: "Brokers now forcing customers to upgrade to MT5 through LiveUpdate service" ;-)
12345678
New comment