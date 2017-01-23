New MetaTrader 4 Platform build 1031
Hello, if I want to install MetaTrader 4 from www.metatrader4.com, I download mt4setup.exe but installed version is MetaTrader 5. Can I install MetaTrader 4?
- www.metatrader4.com
That is kinda weird way how to announce that they do not offer the MT4 installation. Even any older mt4setup accepts TOC for the MT4 and installs the MT5.
Agreed, very strange. The fact that they are not open about it just makes people suspicious.
Maybe someone at MetaQuotes has a theory that people will download/install it and not realise they are running MT5.
The program launcher just says "MetaTrader" and most people won't notice the little "5" in the icon or bother to click Help>About
New MetaTrader 4 Platform build 1031
The MetaTrader 4
platform update will be released on December 16, 2016. We have fixed
some bugs based on crash reports.
The update will be available through the LiveUpdate system.
I am glad you are still making MT4, the most used and popular FOREX platform in the world, better.
I like this trend!
And for a brief moment it was MT4 Build 1031, then, a miracle happened!, and it said Version 5.00 Build 1498.
Have I been hacked?
I am angry!
I am glad you are still making MT4, the most used and popular FOREX platform in the world, better.
I like this trend!
And for a brief moment it was MT4 Build 1031, then, a miracle happened!, and it said Version 5.00 Build 1498.
Have I been hacked?
I am angry!
I am glad you are still making MT4, the most used and popular FOREX platform in the world, better.
I like this trend!
And for a brief moment it was MT4 Build 1031, then, a miracle happened!, and it said Version 5.00 Build 1498.
Have I been hacked?
I am angry!
Strange. I had no (such) issues at all - all works as expected
I am glad you are still making MT4, the most used and popular FOREX platform in the world, better.
I like this trend!
And for a brief moment it was MT4 Build 1031, then, a miracle happened!, and it said Version 5.00 Build 1498.
Have I been hacked?
I am angry!
That is the editor not the platform
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New MetaTrader 4 Platform build 1031
The MetaTrader 4 platform update will be released on December 16, 2016. We have fixed some bugs based on crash reports.
The update will be available through the LiveUpdate system.