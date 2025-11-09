Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service - page 13
Win4free
There was a problem with the signal, when the provider opened a Gold Order, some of the clients got all the orders closed by the system, and went into a loss.
MetaQuotes should make sure the system is working properly before clients lose their money.
Thank you.
Hello
I can not see "ADD Review" button in one of my signal subscription.
Can you plz help.
Subscribing the signal from backend issue i.e from webiste
I am not able to change the % of deposit to be used or the deviation/ slippage on MT4 if I subscribed for the signal from back end.
Can you post a screenshot ?
Dear Sir,
Plz check the screen shot and let me know what steps I need to follow after this.
Regards,
Steven
Why can't you subscribe from MT4 and make the change there ?
If you subscribed from website, then you have to go to your MT4 platform, to the Options (see RaptorUK screenshot above) and then Community tab. There enter your mql5.com login/password, and go to Signals tab, you can then configure your signal.
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523
Dear sir,
Suppose I want to subscribe for the signal Tomorrow at 00:00 hr. Setting up this signal will show an inactive signal. I have understood this part.
But when the signal is inactive I am not able to change the setting of signal on MT4. I have attached the image what MT4 will show.
What I want is that when the inactive signal got active then the signal setting should be the default setting which I want to implement. How to do so ?
I think it's only possible to change the settings when a signal is active.
You can make the suggestion of what you want, you have to write to ServiceDesk.
Dear sir,
Would request you to reply to these ques.
1. why the signal not gt activated if I set it to activate tomorrow at 00:00 hrs? how to use it correctly? And what timezone it follow ?
2. if it get activated, what is the risk setting it will use? (since we are not allowed to set it when is inactive)
Thanks & Regards,
Steven