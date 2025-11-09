Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service - page 139

Eleni Anna Branou:

What do you mean deleted?

If the trade has happened, how can it be deleted?

That's the dream of all traders.

Yes, one order was opened and then closed and removed by the broker when oil prices fell into negative territory. This order was removed from the history in the terminal, but remained in the mql5 history

 
Vadzim Rakel:

I don't know of such a thing, I doubt it can be removed from MQL5.com signal's history.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Who can answer for sure?

 

I am running 2 EA's already, 1 account but 2 different mt4 terminals for each EA, they trades at different times and load deposit and leverage rather low, drawdown low. So I am thinking to add there MQL5.com signal. Can I do so ?

I think it's possible technically, just in one existing mt4 terminal subscribe to signal, right?

 
Teklar:

I am running 2 EA's already, 1 account but 2 different mt4 terminals for each EA, they trades at different times and load deposit and leverage rather low, drawdown low. So I am thinking to add there MQL5.com signal. Can I do so ?

It can be done, but you will increase your risk.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

I know, just as running 3rd EA, and it's possible to set lower risk for signal also if needed.

Maybe someone knows also, I wanted to test it on smaller account then move that signal to bigger account, as I understand change of account number is easy done without re-subscribing?

 
Teklar:

I know, just as running 3rd EA, and it's possible to set lower risk for signal also if needed.

Yes, it can be done once a week here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions


 
before I connect signal I've got some warning about different volume, see photo. but it cannot be true I think, my broker is Tickmill , signal's Alpari pro ecn , I think they both have standard lot sizes, any idea is it ok and can I proceed safely?
Teklar:
This is the warning only.
By the way, you can check the symbol specifications for both brokers/accounts.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Can't place new order MT 5

Sergey Golubev, 2020.07.08 17:41

...

4. Check the specification for this pair/symbol and minimum lot size: does this broker allow me to trade it with 0.01 lot sdize? Yes, I can trade this pair by openning 0.01 as a minimum lot size:


...

All information about the symbol 2 - expert for MetaTrader 5
 
Teklar:
This is only a warning, you can go through with your subscription.

