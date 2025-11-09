Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service - page 137

New comment
 
OneandOnly666:
done

It has only 3 subscribers and I don't see any problem.

Try again tomorrow please.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

It has only 3 subscribers and I don't see any problem.

Try again tomorrow please.

As I told you, I have already tried since yesterday with different computers and my phone too. The signal has been there since October last year and yes we are 3 subscribers, hence my statement “several” subscribers in my last message here. 

But hell I’m gonna give it a try again tomorrow. 
 
OneandOnly666:
As I told you, I have already tried since yesterday with different computers and my phone too. The signal has been there since October last year and yes we are 3 subscribers, hence my statement “several” subscribers in my last message here. 

But hell I’m gonna give it a try again tomorrow. 
New day and now I have tried it again and again with different computers and different browsers, still not working and still giving me the 404 error.
 
OneandOnly666:
New day and now I have tried it again and again with different computers and different browsers, still not working and still giving me the 404 error.

I will report this to the technicians.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

I will report this to the technicians.

Thanks, please DM me when you know it’s bin solved. 
 
Eleni Anna Branou:

I will report this to the technicians.

Working now, thanks for the help. 
 
Next strange thing, on my subscribed signal (in the signal section on mql5) I can se that there is a floating profit but no open orders or trades! I use to see this before.
As before I am logged in and have tried several computers and browsers, and I’m subscribed to the signal. 

Anybody else having the same problem?

Never mind, its back again.
 

hi ,

i want to ask why even my account equity more than the signal provider , and the leverage are the same , the lots of position still lower than the provider 

below show my journal record : 

2021.02.21 16:02:06.870 '1201': Signal - synchronization finished successfully
2021.02.21 16:02:06.824 '1201: Signal - position [#47673634 sell 0.02 EURUSD at 1.21058 tp: 1.21042] copied successfully
2021.02.21 16:02:06.807 '1201': order was opened : #2483438 sell 0.01 EURUSD at 1.21207 sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.00000
2021.02.21 16:02:06.432 '1201: order sell market 0.01 EURUSD sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.00000
2021.02.21 16:02:06.432 '1201': Signal - copy position [#47673634 sell 0.02 EURUSD at 1.21058 tp: 1.21042]
2021.02.21 16:02:06.432 '1201: Signal - position [#47656591 sell 0.01 EURUSD at 1.20817 tp: 1.21042] copied successfully
2021.02.21 16:02:06.432 '1201': order was opened : #2483437 sell 0.01 EURUSD at 1.21207 sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.00000
2021.02.21 16:02:06.260 '1201': order sell market 0.01 EURUSD sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.00000
2021.02.21 16:02:06.260 '1201': Signal - copy position [#47656591 sell 0.01 EURUSD at 1.20817 tp: 1.21042]
2021.02.21 16:02:06.260 '1201': Signal - position [#47677259 sell 0.04 EURUSD at 1.21293 tp: 1.21042] copied successfully
2021.02.21 16:02:06.260 '1201': order was opened : #2483435 sell 0.03 EURUSD at 1.21207 sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.00000
2021.02.21 16:02:06.120 '1201: order sell market 0.03 EURUSD sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.00000
2021.02.21 16:02:06.120 '1201': Signal - copy position [#47677259 sell 0.04 EURUSD at 1.21293 tp: 1.21042]
2021.02.21 16:02:06.120 '1201': Signal - signal provider has position [#47677259 sell 0.04 EURUSD at 1.21293 tp: 1.21042]
2021.02.21 16:02:06.120 '1201': Signal - signal provider has position [#47673634 sell 0.02 EURUSD at 1.21058 tp: 1.21042]
2021.02.21 16:02:06.120 '1201': Signal - signal provider has position [#47656591 sell 0.01 EURUSD at 1.20817 tp: 1.21042]
2021.02.21 16:02:06.120 '1201': Signal - percentage for volume conversion selected according to the ratio of balances and leverages, new value 95% (old value 0%)
2021.02.21 16:02:06.042 '1201': Signal - subscriber has balance 1 053.00 USD, leverage 1:500
2021.02.21 16:02:06.042 '1201': Signal - signal provider has balance 1 051.65 USD, leverage 1:500


thank you 

your sincerely 


Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Environment State / Account Properties
Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Environment State / Account Properties
  • www.mql5.com
Account Properties - Environment State - Constants, Enumerations and Structures - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
 
yipeq1314 :

hi ,

i want to ask why even my account equity more than the signal provider , and the leverage are the same , the lots of position still lower than the provider 

below show my journal record : 


thank you 

your sincerely 


A 5% gap is always given to protect the subscriber. It means that to copy 1: 1 you need to increase your balance by about 5-10%.

See an example (utility 'Calculator for signals' -The article "Calculator of signals" ) MQL5 - if you select the same conditions, the copy ratio will be 95%:


and now I have increased the balance


Calculator of signals
Calculator of signals
  • www.mql5.com
The calculator of signals operates directly from the MetaTrader 5 terminal, which is a serious advantage, since the terminal provides a preliminary selection and sorts out signals. This way, users can see in the terminal only the signals that ensure a maximum compatibility with their trading accounts.
 
Comments that do not relate to this topic, have been moved to "Off Topic Posts".
1...130131132133134135136137138139140141142143144...169
New comment