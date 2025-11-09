Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service - page 137
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
done
It has only 3 subscribers and I don't see any problem.
Try again tomorrow please.
It has only 3 subscribers and I don't see any problem.
Try again tomorrow please.
As I told you, I have already tried since yesterday with different computers and my phone too. The signal has been there since October last year and yes we are 3 subscribers, hence my statement “several” subscribers in my last message here.
New day and now I have tried it again and again with different computers and different browsers, still not working and still giving me the 404 error.
I will report this to the technicians.
I will report this to the technicians.
I will report this to the technicians.
Anybody else having the same problem?
hi ,
i want to ask why even my account equity more than the signal provider , and the leverage are the same , the lots of position still lower than the provider
below show my journal record :
thank you
your sincerely
hi ,
i want to ask why even my account equity more than the signal provider , and the leverage are the same , the lots of position still lower than the provider
below show my journal record :
thank you
your sincerely
A 5% gap is always given to protect the subscriber. It means that to copy 1: 1 you need to increase your balance by about 5-10%.
See an example (utility 'Calculator for signals' -The article "Calculator of signals" ) MQL5 - if you select the same conditions, the copy ratio will be 95%:
and now I have increased the balance