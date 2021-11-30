Ask about Warning in Signals

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Hi, can anyone tell me about warnings at my signal?

I recieved 3 warnings.

Warnings

1. I agree with warning number 2 "newly open account", but when that warning will be removed?


2. "Too much growth", is there any growth limitation in signals? If there's related with risk, i only got drawdown 15%, and i think it's low risk, not high risk.

Thanks before.

 
Willy Tandya:

Hi, can anyone tell me about warnings at my signal?

I recieved 3 warnings.

1. I agree with warning number 2 "newly open account", but when that warning will be removed?


2. "Too much growth", is there any growth limitation in signals? If there's related with risk, i only got drawdown 15%, and i think it's low risk, not high risk.

Thanks before.

The newly opened account warning is usually removed after a few weeks.

Too much growth is usually a monthly profit of more than 50%.

Keep trading well and don't worry about these messages, are there to protect potential subscribers.

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

The newly opened account warning is usually removed after a few weeks.

Too much growth is usually a monthly profit of more than 50%.

Keep trading well and don't worry about these messages, are there to protect potential subscribers.

Ok, got it, thanks. ;)

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