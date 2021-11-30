Ask about Warning in Signals
Willy Tandya:
Hi, can anyone tell me about warnings at my signal?
I recieved 3 warnings.
1. I agree with warning number 2 "newly open account", but when that warning will be removed?
2. "Too much growth", is there any growth limitation in signals? If there's related with risk, i only got drawdown 15%, and i think it's low risk, not high risk.
Thanks before.
The newly opened account warning is usually removed after a few weeks.
Too much growth is usually a monthly profit of more than 50%.
Keep trading well and don't worry about these messages, are there to protect potential subscribers.
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Hi, can anyone tell me about warnings at my signal?
I recieved 3 warnings.
1. I agree with warning number 2 "newly open account", but when that warning will be removed?
2. "Too much growth", is there any growth limitation in signals? If there's related with risk, i only got drawdown 15%, and i think it's low risk, not high risk.
Thanks before.