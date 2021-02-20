How to close a running trade on my account that is connected to a signal
Please I subscribed to a signal and I want to know if it's possible i close some trades manually on my account.
If you don't suspend/pause your subscription, they will be opened again upon synchronization.
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
Please if I suspend it or pause it.. Hope my account will still be able to copy new trades from. The signals account
If you suspend it, it will stop copying new trades and managing the already open ones.
If you resume it (after you suspend it), it will continue opening trades, along with those you've closed manually.
The bottom line is that when you are copying a signal, you should trust the signal provider and let him/her to the job, if you are not, stop copying their signal.
