How to close a running trade on my account that is connected to a signal

Please I subscribed to a signal and I want to know if it's possible i close some trades manually on my account.
 
If you don't suspend/pause your subscription, they will be opened again upon synchronization.

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions


 
Please if I suspend it or pause it.. Hope my account will still be able to copy new trades from. The signals account 
 
If you suspend it, it will stop copying new trades and managing the already open ones.

If you resume it (after you suspend it), it will continue opening trades, along with those you've closed manually.

The bottom line is that when you are copying a signal, you should trust the signal provider and let him/her to the job, if you are not, stop copying their signal.

 
If I suspend hope other trades the signal account open after that will be copied on my account? 
 
Now I understand 
MQL5 should have make it editable for we that are copying trades

It will be good to be able to close trades that signal providers open
