cheikh14:
I subscribed to the MQL5 VPS from the computer for $ 15 and also subscribed to the copy service and copied a suitable trader for my capital, and I am currently following my account from my personal phone, but the problem is, come, a trader opened  5 trades and did not open any deal with me.  What is the solution, please can you help me?
You can look at VPS journal to check about what it written there.
Most probably - it is related to the mapping (your broker and the signal provider's broker is different by symbols for mapping).
 
cheikh14:
Make sure you've done everything as described here: 

How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731  (MT4)

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422  (MT5)

 

Hello.

In trade history on a signal service you can see profit and commission,

but is the profit before the commission is drawn or after?

On the last trade is the profit 9,01 or 9,01 - 0,46 = 8,55

profit


//Thomas

 
Commission and profit are as stated in the trading account history, the profit is NOT the net profit (minus commission).

 
Ok, thanks for the fast reply.


//Thomas

 
Hi Eleni.

I have another question about the trading history.


I'm missing an important info and that is the pips gained or lost on every trade.(specially interesting in scalping signals when calculating slippage)

Why don't you submit that in the info?


//Thomas

 
That is the different of open and close price of each trade.

 
Doooh... Yes I know that, but you can say that about profits too.


I was interested in not having to calculate it myself for every trade.

Much faster if the pips are shown in the first place, specially if it's a scalping strategy with different lot sizes for every trade.

Big lots with small pip gain isn't suited for signal service according to me, depending on slippage, requotes or just bad internet connections.


Just fast and good info for the signal subscriber.

 

Hello Investors and Signal providers!

I am going to subscribe  for a signal, However, the MQL5 says that (((The volume of copied trade operations may not coincide with intial volume of trade operations at provider side. Volume settings of the following symbols are different: EURJPY, AUDJPY, EURUSD, EURGBP, etc. it is recommended to use signal with matching trading conditions.))

Can someone please let me know that what does it means and should I apply or not? 

Thanks in advance

   

 
This is only a warning, you can go through with your subscription.

It means that your (or the signal provider's) broker may use a different minimum or maximum lot size.

Some brokers have a 0.01 or 0.1 minimum lot size and 50, 100 or 200 max lot size.

