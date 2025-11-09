Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service - page 108

New comment
 
Sergey Golubev:

You can contact with the signal provider asking for his support with the situation.

----------------

Some tips - 

  • Do not subscribe to the signal provider who is losing money.
  • If you subscribe to the signal similar to scalping - use same broker (same with the signal provider) and MQL5 VPS for example.
  • There is one rule which some people follows: subscribe to signal provider you know in person or by activity on the forum.
  • Do not subscribe to the signal with already opened positions (wait when the positions will be closed for provider, or choose the other signal) - "It is not advisable to begin copying a signal with open positions - wait for the signal to close all positions and then synchronize with it" - post #5.

Hi Sergey, many thanks for these advice. 

 

hi dear,

how the growth is calculated in any signal? if provider put some new deposit or withdraw money, does it increase or decrease %growth?

 
novi:

hi dear,

how the growth is calculated in any signal? if provider put some new deposit or withdraw money, does it increase or decrease %growth?

23. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
 
Marsel:
23. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?

Hi Marsel,

I copied the diagram from your given link in earlier post; cud u menion why green circled portions have been avoided from the growth calculation?


also can we do it like: {(current equity - all deposit + all withdrawal)/initial balance} * 100%? i believe, this one is much more precise for growth calculation..

 
Marsel:
23. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?

also see this line "Fig.4 shows that January growth was 1176%. This is an indication of intense deposit boosting. But trading was moderate in February/March. It's advisable to avoid signals which use boosting and consider signals with smooth growth of profit." in the following link: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/1838 it seems here deposit is boosting the growth.

but here it is mentioned  How is the Growth in Signals Calculated? growth overlooks deposit or withdrawal.

please correct me if i am wrong in understanding.

Tips for Selecting a Trading Signal to Subscribe. Step-By-Step Guide
Tips for Selecting a Trading Signal to Subscribe. Step-By-Step Guide
  • www.mql5.com
Trading on financial markets is a pretty large sphere which involves a lot of people and a lot of valuable assets. Successful trading in your preferred market sector requires its deep analysis, further development of your own trading system and, of course, acquisition of steel hard discipline and composure. Some people do not have time for...
 
What is the timezone reference for Signal Subscription Start date and Expiration date shown on the My Subscriptions page? (https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions)

 
drayzen:
What is the timezone reference for Signal Subscription Start date and Expiration date shown on the My Subscriptions page? (https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions)

Its MQL5.com time, GMT+3.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Its MQL5.com time, GMT+3.

Thanks. Could you ask site admins to add a clock showing this to the header and footer?

 
drayzen:

Thanks. Could you ask site admins to add a clock showing this to the header and footer?

I don't think they will do that.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

I don't think they will do that.

Would you please try? It's a fairly obvious addition when the site has time dependant functions..

At least add it to the My Subscriptions page..

1...101102103104105106107108109110111112113114115...169
New comment