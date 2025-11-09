Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service - page 108
You can contact with the signal provider asking for his support with the situation.
Some tips -
Hi Sergey, many thanks for these advice.
hi dear,
how the growth is calculated in any signal? if provider put some new deposit or withdraw money, does it increase or decrease %growth?
23. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
Hi Marsel,
I copied the diagram from your given link in earlier post; cud u menion why green circled portions have been avoided from the growth calculation?
also can we do it like: {(current equity - all deposit + all withdrawal)/initial balance} * 100%? i believe, this one is much more precise for growth calculation..
also see this line "Fig.4 shows that January growth was 1176%. This is an indication of intense deposit boosting. But trading was moderate in February/March. It's advisable to avoid signals which use boosting and consider signals with smooth growth of profit." in the following link: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/1838 it seems here deposit is boosting the growth.
but here it is mentioned How is the Growth in Signals Calculated? growth overlooks deposit or withdrawal.
please correct me if i am wrong in understanding.
What is the timezone reference for Signal Subscription Start date and Expiration date shown on the My Subscriptions page? (https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions)
Its MQL5.com time, GMT+3.
Thanks. Could you ask site admins to add a clock showing this to the header and footer?
I don't think they will do that.
Would you please try? It's a fairly obvious addition when the site has time dependant functions..
At least add it to the My Subscriptions page..