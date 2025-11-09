Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service - page 110

Green321:

Thank you for your reply,  but how do i get an email to advise of such things without having to manually go and check my subscriptions ?

You don't get, you need to check manually.

 

i am struggling to get to the same size of trade as my signal provider

i raised my equity to be above his  and yet my trade wass half of his

my percentage volume conversion is at 100%

help





eg of his trade


but this is mine for the same trade

 
I don't see the problem, your size is the same (3.44 lots), the difference in price and profit is because of slippage between your brokers.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

I don't see the problem, your size is the same (3.44 lots), the difference in price and profit is because of slippage between your brokers.

is there a way to correct it????? . my slippage is 10

 
plinta:

is there a way to correct it????? . my slippage is 10

Try with another broker/server.

Ask the signal provider for recommended setups.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Try with another broker/server.

Ask the signal provider for recommended setups.

thanks

 
In a situation where a Provider's account goes in to a stop-out condition, and some or all trades are automatically closed by their broker, and a Subscriber account does not reach a stop-out condition, what happens to the Subscriber's trades?
Are the Subscriber's trades left open as their account is not at risk, or are they closed to follow the Provider, thus taking an unnecessary loss?

e.g. If a Subscriber has same Balance and Leverage etc. as Provider, with 'Use no more than:' set to '10%', and Provider has stop-out from their broker.

Moderators:
Please add this as a Q/A on the first page.
 
When open trades are closed in the signal provider's account, they are closed at the subscriber's side too.

 
Yes, I'm aware of that.

I thought perhaps MQL5/MetaQuotes might take different actions in this specific situation.

I think they should as if the trades are closed as you say it is incurring unnecessary loss on the subscriber's account.

Will you be adding this as a Q/A on the first page, as I think it is an undocumented critical point that should be clearly understood.

 
I don't think that there is way to implement that in MQL5 signal copying system.

There is no way that the system can detect the stop out conditions in the subscriber's side.

