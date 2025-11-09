Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service - page 110
Thank you for your reply, but how do i get an email to advise of such things without having to manually go and check my subscriptions ?
You don't get, you need to check manually.
i am struggling to get to the same size of trade as my signal provider
I don't see the problem, your size is the same (3.44 lots), the difference in price and profit is because of slippage between your brokers.
is there a way to correct it????? . my slippage is 10
Try with another broker/server.
Ask the signal provider for recommended setups.
thanks
When open trades are closed in the signal provider's account, they are closed at the subscriber's side too.
Yes, I'm aware of that.
I thought perhaps MQL5/MetaQuotes might take different actions in this specific situation.
I think they should as if the trades are closed as you say it is incurring unnecessary loss on the subscriber's account.
Will you be adding this as a Q/A on the first page, as I think it is an undocumented critical point that should be clearly understood.
I don't think that there is way to implement that in MQL5 signal copying system.
There is no way that the system can detect the stop out conditions in the subscriber's side.