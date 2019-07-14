MT4 open more position of MQL5 Signals
I used search but I did not find this signal.
As far as I know, if you subscribed to the signal with open positions so those positions will be opened for you too (irrespective of - the positions are old or new ones but if they exist in provider's Metatrader so they will exist in your Metatrader too). I mean: if provider is already having open positions during your subscription so those positions will be opened for you.
If I am wrong so sorry.
But, anyway - I am suggesting to you to write to the service desk with all those screens and logs.
This is Signal: <Deleted>
When I make login with my user and pass of mQL5, MT4 show me a list of 90 position and burn 200€ instantly
This is Signal: [link to the signal was deleted]
When I make login with my user and pass of mQL5, MT4 show me a list of 90 position and burn 200€ instantly
As I see - many positions are opened in this signal so those positions should be opened for you too.
If the signal provider is having many open positions now - you should have many open positions now too ... so nothing strange - I do not see any error.
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Anyway, you can write to the service desk asking for advice (because I am not moderator for the signals).
And there isn't an option for copy only new position??
I lost 200€ for this problem and also 30€ for signals and VPS that can't use ?
When I put money MT4 make synchronizing and open a lot of position all with the same time and I lost all money on account
And there isn't an option for copy only new position??
I lost 200€ for this problem and also 30€ for signals and VPS that can't use ?
When I put money MT4 make synchronizing and open a lot of position all with the same time and I lost all money on account
Your account copies the already opened positions of the signal you are copying (as Sergey very well pointed out in his reply).
It is highly advisable to wait for the signal to close all positions and then synchronize with it, in order to copy any new positions afterwards.
If you read carefully the instructions for signal copying (here in MQL5.com) you will see that its not advisable to begin copying a signal with open positions. See below:
Initial Synchronization of Trading Signals
The client terminal protects traders against obvious errors to the maximum possible extent.
Suppose that we have an account subscribed to a signal. If all trading signals are allowed in the terminal, the trading account will be synchronized with the Provider's one during authorization. It's not recommended to have on your trade account positions and orders that are not based on the provider's signals. They increase the overall load on the account as compared with the signal provider.
It is critically important to synchronize during the right market conditions to ensure the security of the Subscriber's account. Automatic synchronization works only in case the total floating profit of a Signals Source is negative or equals to zero. Therefore, it is guaranteed that Subscribers will enter the market at the price, which is not worse than the one, at which the Signals Source entered the market. This is an important psychological component of how traders evaluate the quality of copying a signal.
If a profit on the Provider's account is positive, the appropriate window will appear explaining the situation and offering to wait for better market conditions. Traders may accept the risk and synchronize immediately.
Information about consent to use signals, as well as about forced synchronization will necessarily be fixed in the terminal's journal. Besides, each deal performed via the Signals service has special "signal" reason type allowing to easily identify such operations. All this has been done to protect subscribers and providers allowing them to manage any possible disagreements with greater accuracy.
Let's examine two examples of initial synchronization:
- A Signals Provider opened a long position hoping to gain 100 points of profit. However, the price has gone down by 20 points at the moment.
That means that the Provider believes that the price will soon change its direction and the targeted profit will be received. In this case, the appropriate position will be opened in Subscriber's terminal and the Subscriber will receive 120 points of profit instead of 100 ones if the price actually changes its direction. If the Provider closes the position fixing the loss, the Subscriber's one will also be closed with a smaller loss. As a result, the quality of signals copying will always be better than 100% and Subscribers will be pleased since they have managed to enter the market at better prices.
- Let's consider a different course of events. The price has moved upwards by 40 points and the Signals Provider has some profit already.
In this case, the appropriate position will not be opened at the Subscriber's terminal automatically, as he or she may receive a smaller profit or even a loss. The Subscriber may receive 60 points of profit, while the Provider will receive 100. The Subscriber may even suffer losses if the Provider will close the position having 30 points of profit, while the Subscriber will have 10 points of loss. In any case, the Subscriber will be disappointed.
Unfortunately, some people do not consider trader's psychology and do not pay attention to the evaluation of results that may take the following forms: "I have gained smaller profit - the signals execution is poor" or "I have suffered losses, while the Provider has still gained some profit - the execution is completely bad". Rational arguments and mathematical proof cannot beat psychology. Therefore, we try to protect traders against errors at the initial stage.
In case of connection loss, order placing error, terminal shutdown etc., the account will be re-synchronized with the Signal Source. In this case, the entire Subscriber's and Provider's sets of orders will be checked. Deals closed by the Provider are also closed at the Subscriber's side, while new Provider's deals will be also opened at the Subscriber's side at the price, "which is not worse than the Provider's one".
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Subscribing to a signal that has a negative floating profit
Eleni Anna Branou, 2018.08.28 09:56
No, the signal didn't copy the losses to your account, it only opened the current open positions of the signal at the current price.
If you wanted to wait for favourable conditions, you should wait until it had no open positions.
The problem is that MT4 don't show me dialog that inform me that subscriber's have opened position... I only follow tutorial for subscribe to signals but after that I put money in MT4 and configure MQL5 account on MT4 , it synchronize me already CLOSED position and burn ALL MONEY in 1 second!!!
Can anyone help me also on Team Viewer if want please
The problem is that MT4 don't show me dialog that inform me that subscriber's have opened position... I only follow tutorial for subscribe to signals but after that I put money in MT4 and configure MQL5 account on MT4 , it synchronize me already CLOSED position and burn ALL MONEY in 1 second!!!
Can anyone help me also on Team Viewer if want please
You can't follow a $15000 signal with a 200 euros account, since it opens 0.01 lot positions and you will copy them as 0.01 lot too, so you will end up loosing all your money.
When I signed up for a signal recently with open trades, I didnt see the warning. It must come up on the mql5 site. I know for me, when i sign up on the mql5, it seems to confirm the subscription on the mt4.. i will have to try signing up again and just work from mql5 to sign up.
The problem is that MT4 don't show me dialog that inform me that subscriber's have opened position... I only follow tutorial for subscribe to signals but after that I put money in MT4 and configure MQL5 account on MT4 , it synchronize me already CLOSED position and burn ALL MONEY in 1 second!!!
Can anyone help me also on Team Viewer if want please
exactly, i didnt see one when i signed up. after signing up on mql5, the confirmation immediatly showed up on mt4. But it is good, that a signal subscription can be cancelled and funds returned in 24 hours. then close the opened trades with minimal problems..
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Hi, I have a problem with MT4 and MQL5 signals
I have an account with Avatrade with MT4 platform and have subscribed to signals for Mt4 and to VPS from MQL5
I make login with my Avatrade account to MT4 and go to option to login with my MQL5 account, after I configure Signals option how this:
This is a screen of option
But how you can see in the screen below they open a lot of position every 2-3 minutes that make a synchronization. I go on the page of KitKat 11 signals but there are 0 new position opened. Can anyone help me to solve this problem please? it burn me already 200€ ...