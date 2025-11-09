Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service - page 102
How is VPS synchronization done?
SYNCHRONIZATION OF SIGNAL SUBSCRIPTION
1. When you are subscribed to a signal, you should check frequently that your signal subscription is active and you are copying the trades perfectly. Please go to your MT4 Navigator window and right click on the VPS number, under your account. Click on the >> Journals, option.
2. On the Journals log file that opens, you should locate a: signal enabled, message along with details of your signal subscription, like the copying ratio etc.
3. If you see a: signal disabled, message then something is wrong, you should go over your MT4 or MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Signals, tab settings again and then re-synchronize with your MQL5 VPS.
4. You should check for this: signal enabled, message regularly (once a day I would say), in order to ensure that you are copying the signal perfectly.
WARNING: After you finished with the synchronization of the signal subscription to the MQL5 VPS, you don’t need to tick the: Enable realtime signal subscription, option again in your local computer’s MT4/5 platform, because that way you will copy the signal twice and this is extremely dangerous !!!
I can't synchronize
Go through Signals settings tab from the beginning and synchronize with your VPS again.
See my guide above.
Me signal was restored.
Please open Signal from restore.
Thank you bye.
Because I still have opened positions with that signal.
Just wait for it to come back and exit the trade.
Hi,
If the signal is fully automatic, can I cancel the trade if I think it is not a good trade? Or is the signal provider fully in controll of the trade?
Hi,
You have to first suspend or stop the signal subscription and then interfere manually with its trades, otherwise the manually closed trade will re-open upon synchronization.
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
I'm providing a signal that had 500% grows last month, but today (first day of month) the grows value started from 0 instead of increase it. Why?
Read this small thread for more information: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/293903