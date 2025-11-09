Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service - page 101
Its the number of times this server has been used to copy signal's server.
So 2.41x346 means that the broker server on the left has been used 346 times to copy signal's server and the median slippage was 2.41 points.
How do I find out how to get my virtual vps back? My broker was just acquired by Coinexx but account number, login to mt4, everything remains the same, but my vps disappeared under my live account number. Anyone know how I get it back on mt4 on that account? Or how do I contact support here? They don't allow you to contact them unless its a "payment issue". Please help! Thank you!
"My broker was just acquired by Coinexx but account number, login to mt4, everything remains the same .."
You mean - Coinexx bought your broker, and you ar e still having same account number and so on, right?
But MQL5 VPS for MT4/MT5 recognized it as the diferent account or different broker and can not connect, right?
I can create the ticket to the service desk but I need more details (see my questions above).
How do I find out how to get my virtual vps back? My broker was just acquired by Coinexx but account number, login to mt4, everything remains the same, but my vps disappeared under my live account number. Anyone know how I get it back on mt4 on that account? Or how do I contact support here? They don't allow you to contact them unless its a "payment issue". Please help! Thank you!
Check here to see if your VPS subscription is still active: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
and then you can move it to your account again.
Thank you very much Eleni. That worked! :)
Thank you too Sergey! I appreciate your help. Looks like its resolved though. Thank you both!
I have subcribe a signal and tick copy stop loss and take profit levels. But I can't copy SL and TP from signal which I subcribe. Please help me! Thank all.
Are you sure that the signal is using hard TP and SL levels and not virtual ones?
Contact the signal provider.
I contacted provider and he said it hard.
Have you synchronized with your MQL5 VPS after you've ticked the: Copy Take Profit and Stop Loss levels, option?
You must synchronize with your VPS after each change it Signals settings, in order to take effect.
