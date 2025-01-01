IntersectWith

Produces the operation of intersection of the current collection and a passed collection (array). It modifies the current collection to only contain elements that are present in the specified collection (array).

A version for working with the collection that implements the ICollection<T> interface.

void IntersectWith(

ICollection<T>* collection

);

A version for working with an array.

void IntersectWith(

T& array[]

);

Parameters

*collection

[in] A collection with which the current set will be intersected.

&collection[]

[in] An array with which the current set will be intersected.

Note

The result is written to the current collection (array).