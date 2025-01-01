DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryGeneric Data CollectionsISet<T>UnionWith 

UnionWith

Produces the union of the current collection and a passed collection (array). It adds to the current collection (array) missing elements from the specified collection (array).

A version for working with the collection that implements the ICollection<T> interface.

void UnionWith(
   ICollection<T>*  collection     // collection
   );

A version for working with an array.

void UnionWith(
   T&  array[]                     // array
   );

Parameters

*collection

[in]  A collection with which the current set will be united.

&collection[]

[in]  An array with which the current set will be united.

Note

The result is written to the current collection (array).