UnionWith

Produces the union of the current collection and a passed collection (array). It adds to the current collection (array) missing elements from the specified collection (array).

A version for working with the collection that implements the ICollection<T> interface.

void UnionWith(

ICollection<T>* collection

);

A version for working with an array.

void UnionWith(

T& array[]

);

Parameters

*collection

[in] A collection with which the current set will be united.

&collection[]

[in] An array with which the current set will be united.

Note

The result is written to the current collection (array).