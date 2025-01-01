- ExceptWith
- IntersectWith
- SymmetricExceptWith
- UnionWith
- IsProperSubsetOf
- IsProperSupersetOf
- IsSubsetOf
- IsSupersetOf
- Overlaps
- SetEquals
ExceptWith
Produces the operation of difference between the current collection and a passed collection (array). It removes from the current collection (array) all elements that are present in the specified collection (array).
A version for working with the collection that implements the ICollection<T> interface.
|
void ExceptWith(
A version for working with an array.
|
void ExceptWith(
Parameters
*collection
[in] A collection to be excepted from the current set.
&collection[]
[in] An array to be excepted from the current set.
Note
The result is written to the current collection (array).