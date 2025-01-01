DocumentationSections
ExceptWith

Produces the operation of difference between the current collection and a passed collection (array). It removes from the current collection (array) all elements that are present in the specified collection (array).

A version for working with the collection that implements the ICollection<T> interface.

void ExceptWith(
   ICollection<T>*  collection     // collection
   );

A version for working with an array.

void ExceptWith(
   T&  array[]                     // array
   );

Parameters

*collection

[in]  A collection to be excepted from the current set.

&collection[]

[in]  An array to be excepted from the current set.

Note

The result is written to the current collection (array).