ExceptWith

Produces the operation of difference between the current collection and a passed collection (array). It removes from the current collection (array) all elements that are present in the specified collection (array).

A version for working with the collection that implements the ICollection<T> interface.

void ExceptWith(

ICollection<T>* collection

);

A version for working with an array.

void ExceptWith(

T& array[]

);

Parameters

*collection

[in] A collection to be excepted from the current set.

&collection[]

[in] An array to be excepted from the current set.

Note

The result is written to the current collection (array).