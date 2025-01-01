- Add
- Count
- Contains
- Comparer
- TrimExcess
- CopyTo
- Clear
- Remove
- ExceptWith
- IntersectWith
- SymmetricExceptWith
- UnionWith
- IsProperSubsetOf
- IsProperSupersetOf
- IsSubsetOf
- IsSupersetOf
- Overlaps
- SetEquals
Determines whether the current set contains all elements of the specified collection or array.
A version for working with the collection that implements the ICollection<T> interface.
|
bool SetEquals(
A version for working with an array.
|
bool SetEquals(
Parameters
*collection
[in] A collection to compare elements.
&collection[]
[in] An array to compare elements.
Return Value
Returns true if the current set contains all elements of the specified collection or array, or false otherwise.