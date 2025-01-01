MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryGeneric Data CollectionsCLinkedList<T>FindLast AddAddAfterAddBeforeAddFirstAddLastCountHeadFirstLastContainsCopyToClearRemoveRemoveFirstRemoveLastFindFindLast FindLast Searches for the last occurrence of the specified value in the linked list. CLinkedListNode<T>* FindLast( T value // the search value ); Parameters value [in] The searched value. Return Value Returns a pointer to the last found node containing the search value on success, or NULL otherwise. Find CQueue<T>