MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryGeneric Data CollectionsCLinkedList<T>FindLast 

FindLast

Searches for the last occurrence of the specified value in the linked list.

CLinkedListNode<T>* FindLast(
   T  value     // the search value
   );

Parameters

value

[in]  The searched value.

Return Value

Returns a pointer to the last found node containing the search value on success, or NULL otherwise.