MQL5 Reference Standard Library Generic Data Collections CLinkedList<T> Remove 

Removes the first occurrence of the specified element from the linked list.

The version that removes an element by value.

bool Remove(
    item                       // the element value
   );

The version that removes an element by a pointer to a node.

bool Remove(
   CLinkedListNode<T>*  node     // the element node
   );

Parameters

item

[in] The value of the element to be deleted.

*node

[in] The node of the element to be deleted.

Return Value

Returns true on successful, or false otherwise.