Remove

Removes the first occurrence of the specified element from the linked list.

The version that removes an element by value.

bool Remove(

T item

);

The version that removes an element by a pointer to a node.

bool Remove(

CLinkedListNode<T>* node

);

Parameters

item

[in] The value of the element to be deleted.

*node

[in] The node of the element to be deleted.

Return Value

Returns true on successful, or false otherwise.