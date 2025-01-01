- Add
- AddAfter
- AddBefore
- AddFirst
- AddLast
- Count
- Head
- First
- Last
- Contains
- CopyTo
- Clear
- Remove
- RemoveFirst
- RemoveLast
- Find
- FindLast
Remove
Removes the first occurrence of the specified element from the linked list.
The version that removes an element by value.
|
bool Remove(
The version that removes an element by a pointer to a node.
|
bool Remove(
Parameters
item
[in] The value of the element to be deleted.
*node
[in] The node of the element to be deleted.
Return Value
Returns true on successful, or false otherwise.