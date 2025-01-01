MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryGeneric Data CollectionsCHashMap<TKey,TValue>TrySetValue AddCountComparerContainsContainsKeyContainsValueCopyToClearRemoveTryGetValueTrySetValue TrySetValue Changes the value of a key/value pair from the hash table at the specified key. bool TrySetValue( TKey key, // key TValue value // new value ); Parameters key [in] Key. value [in] The new value to assign to the specified key-value pair. Return Value Returns true on successful, or false otherwise. TryGetValue CHashSet<T>