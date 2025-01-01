DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryGeneric Data CollectionsCHashMap<TKey,TValue>TrySetValue 

Changes the value of a key/value pair from the hash table at the specified key.

bool TrySetValue(
   TKey    key,      // key
   TValue  value     // new value
   );

Parameters

key

[in]  Key.

value

[in] The new value to assign to the specified key-value pair.

Return Value

Returns true on successful, or false otherwise.