IsSupersetOf

Determines whether the current set is a superset of the specified collection or array.

A version for working with the collection that implements the ICollection<T> interface.

bool IsSupersetOf(

ICollection<T>* collection

);

A version for working with an array.

bool IsSupersetOf(

T& array[]

);

Parameters

*collection

[in] A collection to determine the relation.

&collection[]

[in] An array to determine the relation.

Return Value

Returns true if the current set is a superset, or false otherwise.