- Add
- Count
- Contains
- Comparer
- TrimExcess
- CopyTo
- Clear
- Remove
- ExceptWith
- IntersectWith
- SymmetricExceptWith
- UnionWith
- IsProperSubsetOf
- IsProperSupersetOf
- IsSubsetOf
- IsSupersetOf
- Overlaps
- SetEquals
IsProperSubsetOf
Determines whether the current set is a proper subset of the specified collection or array.
A version for working with the collection that implements the ICollection<T> interface.
|
bool IsProperSubsetOf(
A version for working with an array.
|
bool IsProperSubsetOf(
Parameters
*collection
[in] A collection to determine the relation.
&collection[]
[in] An array to determine the relation.
Return Value
Returns true if the current set is a proper subset, or false otherwise.