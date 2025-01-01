DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryGeneric Data CollectionsCHashMap<TKey,TValue>TryGetValue 

TryGetValue

Gets an element with the specified key from the hash table.

bool TryGetValue(
   TKey     key,      // key
   TValue&  value     // a variable for writing the value
   );

Parameters

key

[in]  Key.

&value

[out]  The variable to which the specified value of the key/value pair will be written.

Return Value

Returns true on successful, or false otherwise.