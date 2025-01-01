MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryGeneric Data CollectionsCHashMap<TKey,TValue>TryGetValue AddCountComparerContainsContainsKeyContainsValueCopyToClearRemoveTryGetValueTrySetValue TryGetValue Gets an element with the specified key from the hash table. bool TryGetValue( TKey key, // key TValue& value // a variable for writing the value ); Parameters key [in] Key. &value [out] The variable to which the specified value of the key/value pair will be written. Return Value Returns true on successful, or false otherwise. Remove TrySetValue