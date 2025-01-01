- Capacity
- Count
- Contains
- TrimExcess
- TryGetValue
- TrySetValue
- Add
- AddRange
- Insert
- InsertRange
- CopyTo
- BinarySearch
- IndexOf
- LastIndexOf
- Clear
- Remove
- RemoveAt
- RemoveRange
- Reverse
- Sort
InsertRange
Insère une collection ou un tableau d'éléments dans la liste à l'indice spécifié.
Version insérant un tableau.
|
bool InsertRange(
Version insérant une collection.
|
bool InsertRange(
Paramètres
index
[in] l'indiceoù la valeur sera insérée.
&array[]
[in] Un tableau à insérer à l'indice spécifié.
*collection
[in] Une collection à insérer à l'indice spécifié.
Valeur de Retour
Retourne true en cas de succès, sinon false.