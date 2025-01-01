DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardCollections de Données GénériquesCArrayList<T>InsertRange 

InsertRange

Insère une collection ou un tableau d'éléments dans la liste à l'indice spécifié.

Version insérant un tableau.

bool InsertRange(
   const int  index,               // indice où insérer
   const T&   array[]              // le tableau à insérer
   );

Version insérant une collection.

bool InsertRange(
   const int        index,         // indice où insérer
   ICollection<T>*  collection     // la collection à insérer
   );

Paramètres

index

[in]  l'indiceoù la valeur sera insérée.

&array[]

[in] Un tableau à insérer à l'indice spécifié.

*collection

[in] Une collection à insérer à l'indice spécifié.

Valeur de Retour

Retourne true en cas de succès, sinon false.