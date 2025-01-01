Break Operator

The break operator terminates the execution of the nearest nested outward switch, while, do-while or for operator. The control is passed to the operator that follows the terminated one. One of the purposes of this operator is to finish the looping execution when a certain value is assigned to a variable.

Example:

//--- searching for the first zero element

for(i=0;i<array_size;i++)

if(array[i]==0)

break;

See also

Initialization of Variables, Visibility Scope and Lifetime of Variables, Creating and Deleting Objects