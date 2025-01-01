MQL5 ReferenceLanguage BasicsOperatorsBreak Operator
- Compound Operator
- Expression Operator
- Return Operator
- Conditional Operator if-else
- Ternary Operator ?:
- Switch Operator
- Loop Operator while
- Loop Operator for
- Loop Operator do while
- Break Operator
- Continue Operator
- Matrix product operator
- Object Create Operator new
- Object Delete Operator delete
Break Operator
The break operator terminates the execution of the nearest nested outward switch, while, do-while or for operator. The control is passed to the operator that follows the terminated one. One of the purposes of this operator is to finish the looping execution when a certain value is assigned to a variable.
Example:
|
//--- searching for the first zero element
