MQL5 ReferenceLanguage BasicsOperatorsContinue Operator
- Compound Operator
- Expression Operator
- Return Operator
- Conditional Operator if-else
- Ternary Operator ?:
- Switch Operator
- Loop Operator while
- Loop Operator for
- Loop Operator do while
- Break Operator
- Continue Operator
- Matrix product operator
- Object Create Operator new
- Object Delete Operator delete
Continue Operator
The continue operator passes control to the beginning of the nearest outward loop while, do-while or for operator, the next iteration being called. The purpose of this operator is opposite to that of break operator.
Example:
|
//--- Sum of all nonzero elements
See also
Initialization of Variables, Visibility Scope and Lifetime of Variables, Creating and Deleting Objects