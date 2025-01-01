DocumentationSections
Continue Operator 

Continue Operator

The continue operator passes control to the beginning of the nearest outward loop while, do-while or for operator, the next iteration being called. The purpose of this operator is opposite to that of break operator.

Example:

//--- Sum of all nonzero elements
int func(int array[])
  {
   int array_size=ArraySize(array);
   int sum=0;
   for(int i=0;i<array_size; i++)
     {
      if(a[i]==0) continue;
      sum+=a[i];
     }
   return(sum);
  }

