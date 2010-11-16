CodeBaseSections
DVD Level (100-50 cent) - expert for MetaTrader 4

Denis Denisov | English Русский Español Deutsch Português
29277
(31)
Strategy Tester Report
DVD 100-50 cent
Alpari-Classic (Build 226)


Symbol EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period 1 Minute (M1) 2009.01.02 10:00 - 2010.11.15 16:02 (2009.01.01 - 2010.11.16)
Model Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
Parameters AccountIsMini=true; MoneyManagement=true; UseTrailingStop=true; TradeSizePercent=10; Lots=0.1; MaxLots=400; StopLoss=210; TakeProfit=18; MarginCutoff=10; Slippage=4;
Bars in test 688068 Ticks modelled 21693410 Modelling quality 25.00%
Mismatched charts errors 0
Initial deposit 10000.00
Total net profit 1001828.36 Gross profit 1233251.81 Gross loss -231423.45
Profit factor 5.33 Expected payoff 2846.10
Absolute drawdown 1350.15 Maximal drawdown 161809.28 (19.09%) Relative drawdown 36.74% (96335.62)
Total trades 352 Short positions (won %) 188 (97.87%) Long positions (won %) 164 (96.95%)
Profit trades (% of total) 343 (97.44%) Loss trades (% of total) 9 (2.56%)
Largest profit trade 41406.97 loss trade -54725.84
Average profit trade 3595.49 loss trade -25713.72
Maximum consecutive wins (profit in money) 91 (829262.55) consecutive losses (loss in money) 1 (-54725.84)
Maximal consecutive profit (count of wins) 829262.55 (91) consecutive loss (count of losses) -54725.84 (1)
Average consecutive wins 34 consecutive losses 1

This bands Are used by me for the calculation of the stop loss for a breakout entry and for indicate 2 things: the expected volatility and the trailing stop

Gives Buy, Sell and Exit signals based on EMA

with some shortcuts i can operate with multiple objects very quickly, this script change the size, the color of line

Wilder's Volaility System