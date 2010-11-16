Watch how to download trading robots for free
DVD Level (100-50 cent) - expert for MetaTrader 4
- 29277
Strategy Tester Report
DVD 100-50 cent
Alpari-Classic (Build 226)
|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|1 Minute (M1) 2009.01.02 10:00 - 2010.11.15 16:02 (2009.01.01 - 2010.11.16)
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parameters
|AccountIsMini=true; MoneyManagement=true; UseTrailingStop=true; TradeSizePercent=10; Lots=0.1; MaxLots=400; StopLoss=210; TakeProfit=18; MarginCutoff=10; Slippage=4;
|Bars in test
|688068
|Ticks modelled
|21693410
|Modelling quality
|25.00%
|Mismatched charts errors
|0
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|1001828.36
|Gross profit
|1233251.81
|Gross loss
|-231423.45
|Profit factor
|5.33
|Expected payoff
|2846.10
|Absolute drawdown
|1350.15
|Maximal drawdown
|161809.28 (19.09%)
|Relative drawdown
|36.74% (96335.62)
|Total trades
|352
|Short positions (won %)
|188 (97.87%)
|Long positions (won %)
|164 (96.95%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|343 (97.44%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|9 (2.56%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|41406.97
|loss trade
|-54725.84
|Average
|profit trade
|3595.49
|loss trade
|-25713.72
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|91 (829262.55)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|1 (-54725.84)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|829262.55 (91)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-54725.84 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|34
|consecutive losses
|1
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/9952
