Doda-EMA Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 65214
Gopal Krishan Doda
Gives Buy, Sell and Exit signals based on EMA7, EMA14 and EMA21.
Some Rules:
Buy : When EMA7 > EMA14 and EMA7 > EMA21 and EMA14> EMA21
Sell: When EMA21 > EMA7 and EMA21 > EMA14 and EMA14 > EMA7
Also, shows lines on chart on gives signals.
Shows no. of pips passed in bracket after giving signal.
Works on all currency pairs and time frames.
Recommendations:
Always use stop-loss based on your risk-profile or by another indicator like Parabolic SAR.
Cut your losses small & ride the profit long.
Sample Image:
