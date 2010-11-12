CodeBaseSections
Doda-EMA Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4

gopal krishan doda
Published:
Updated:
Doda-EMA.mq4
Author:

Gopal Krishan Doda

Gives Buy, Sell and Exit signals based on EMA7, EMA14 and EMA21.

Some Rules:

Buy : When EMA7 > EMA14 and EMA7 > EMA21 and EMA14> EMA21

Sell: When EMA21 > EMA7 and EMA21 > EMA14 and EMA14 > EMA7

Also, shows lines on chart on gives signals.

Shows no. of pips passed in bracket after giving signal.

Works on all currency pairs and time frames.

Recommendations:

Always use stop-loss based on your risk-profile or by another indicator like Parabolic SAR.


Cut your losses small & ride the profit long.



