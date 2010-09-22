Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
EA_PSar_002B_v1 - expert for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 11785
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
EA_PSar_002B_v1 designed on the idea of the indicator Nik_PSAR_2B (https://www.mql5.com/en/code/9854).
EA tested and optimized on FXDD’s MT4 trading platforms.
This is a sample version of the EA.
All active traders will be able to receive (with some conditions) a free full version of this EA (basisforex@gmail.com).
Optimize single Moving average trading
Optimize trading with a single moving average. This indcator tests each moving average and automatically finds the moving average which fits best to the current marketMaEnv_02B
Indicator MaEnv_02B will be helpful to BUY, SELL or stay out of the market.