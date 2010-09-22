CodeBaseSections
EA_PSar_002B_v1 - expert for MetaTrader 4

Leonid Basis
EA_PSar_002B_v1 designed on the idea of the indicator Nik_PSAR_2B (https://www.mql5.com/en/code/9854).

EA tested and optimized on FXDD’s MT4 trading platforms.

This is a sample version of the EA.

All active traders will be able to receive (with some conditions) a free full version of this EA (basisforex@gmail.com).

    Optimize single Moving average trading Optimize single Moving average trading

    Optimize trading with a single moving average. This indcator tests each moving average and automatically finds the moving average which fits best to the current market

    MaEnv_02B MaEnv_02B

    Indicator MaEnv_02B will be helpful to BUY, SELL or stay out of the market.

    RSI-MA RSI-MA

    This indicator is a combination of a classic RSI and even more classic MA indicators. I hope it will be more stable and with more Profit/Loss Ratio.

    EA_RSI_MA EA_RSI_MA

    This EA is based on the indicator RSI_MA. EA designed for EURUSD, D1.