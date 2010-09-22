CodeBaseSections
Leonid Basis
Optimistic trader may enter the market when the price crosses the aqua line.

More reliable entry will be when the price crosses the blue line.

When the price comes back and crosses the red line you can open a position in the course of price movements.

This indicator designed for EURUSD, M5.

