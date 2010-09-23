CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

RSI-MA - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Leonid Basis | English Русский Español Deutsch Português
Views:
25806
Rating:
(7)
Published:
Updated:
RSI_MA.mq4 (3.28 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Better to use on the Daily TF.

You may change extern parameter "RSIPeriod" to fit each and every Symbol and TF.

EA_PSar_002B_v1 EA_PSar_002B_v1

EA designed on the idea of the indicator Nik_PSAR_2B (http://codebase.mql4.com/6934). EA works on the Symbol = "EURUSD" and Period = M1.

Optimize single Moving average trading Optimize single Moving average trading

Optimize trading with a single moving average. This indcator tests each moving average and automatically finds the moving average which fits best to the current market

EA_RSI_MA EA_RSI_MA

This EA is based on the indicator RSI_MA. EA designed for EURUSD, D1.

BandsFilter BandsFilter

Полосы Боллинджера на основе цифровых фильтров