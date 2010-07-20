Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
OsMaSter_V0 - expert for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 12736
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Description:
The Expert Advisor OsMaSter_V0 perform trading based on the analysis of the indicator OsMA.
- TF = 0; Period. May be the one of 0, 1, 5, 15, 30, 60, 240, 1440, 10080, 43200. 0 means the period of the current chart.
- fast_ema_period = 9; averaging period for calculating the fast moving average.
- slow_ema_period = 26; averaging period for calculating the slow moving average.
- signal_period = 5; averaging period to calculate the signal line.
- applied_price = 0; used price. Can be any from 0 - 6.
- shift_1 = 0; first index of obtained value from the indicator buffer (shift relative to the current bar to the specified number of periods ago).
- shift_2 = 1; second index of obtained value from the indicator buffer (shift relative to the current bar to the specified number of periods ago).
- shift_3 = 2; third index of obtained value from the indicator buffer (shift relative to the current bar to the specified number of periods ago).
- shift_4 = 3; Fourth index of obtained value from the indicator buffer (shift relative to the current bar to the specified number of periods ago).
- Lots = 0.01; // Lot Size
- StopLoss = 50, // Size stop in pips
- TakeProfit = 50, // size of skull cap in pips
- MagicNumber = 20081975; // magic number of advisor's orders
- Slippage = 3; // Allowable slippage rates when opening position
- NumberOfTry = 5, // Number of trade attempts at requotes
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/9807
Universal Ranger
Shows low high from the last bar from other timeframe. Timeframe can be changedDoubleDragon
Simple Momentum x 2
Heat Map
The purpose of this indicator is to highlight the price zones that had the most activity : the hotest zones.AutoMagiCal
Auto Magic Nr. Calc The Magic Nr. per ASC II Code from Symbols