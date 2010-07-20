CodeBaseSections
Experts

OsMaSter_V0 - expert for MetaTrader 4

Iurii Tokman
Published:
Updated:
OsMaSter_V0.mq4 (7.55 KB) view
Description:

The Expert Advisor OsMaSter_V0 perform trading based on the analysis of the indicator OsMA.

  • TF = 0; Period. May be the one of 0, 1, 5, 15, 30, 60, 240, 1440, 10080, 43200. 0 means the period of the current chart.
  • fast_ema_period = 9; averaging period for calculating the fast moving average.
  • slow_ema_period = 26; averaging period for calculating the slow moving average.
  • signal_period = 5; averaging period to calculate the signal line.
  • applied_price = 0; used price. Can be any from 0 - 6.
  • shift_1 = 0; first index of obtained value from the indicator buffer (shift relative to the current bar to the specified number of periods ago).
  • shift_2 = 1; second index of obtained value from the indicator buffer (shift relative to the current bar to the specified number of periods ago).
  • shift_3 = 2; third index of obtained value from the indicator buffer (shift relative to the current bar to the specified number of periods ago).
  • shift_4 = 3; Fourth index of obtained value from the indicator buffer (shift relative to the current bar to the specified number of periods ago).
  • Lots = 0.01; // Lot Size
  • StopLoss = 50, // Size stop in pips
  • TakeProfit = 50, // size of skull cap in pips
  • MagicNumber = 20081975; // magic number of advisor's orders
  • Slippage = 3; // Allowable slippage rates when opening position
  • NumberOfTry = 5, // Number of trade attempts at requotes

Author's site



Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/9807

