Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Universal Ranger - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 19803
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Shows low high from the last bar from other timeframe. Timeframe and Bar[x] can be changed
correction
resi = iHigh(Symbol(), PERIOD_M15, i);
supi = iLow(Symbol(), PERIOD_M15, i);
change
resi = iHigh(Symbol(), tframe, i);
supi = iLow(Symbol(), tframe, i);
DoubleDragon
Simple Momentum x 2Big Times
This indicator reflects the positive difference between the High and Low of the period.
OsMaSter_V0
The Expert Adviser uses the indicator OsMA.Heat Map
The purpose of this indicator is to highlight the price zones that had the most activity : the hotest zones.