Indicators

True Range Bands - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Leonid Basis | English Русский Español Deutsch Português
The indicator can be used at any time frames

The Following input parameters can be easily changed:

  • nPeriod = 13;
  • Deviation = 1.618;
  • MaShift = 0;

Image:


