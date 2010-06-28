CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

RSI Band - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Leonid Basis | English Русский Español Deutsch Português
Views:
32526
Rating:
(5)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

You may change input parameters:

nPeriod = 13;

MaShift = 0;

For RSI_Bands_B2 i added:

RossiKoeff = 300;// find value by testing for each Symbol and TimeFrame

True Range Bands True Range Bands

My version of the famous indicator

Price Change Indicator Price Change Indicator

A simple indicator that shows the price change, in pips, per candle.

MA_Support_SAR MA_Support_SAR

Two indicators MA_Support and Para_B

Minute Overlay Indicator for Sub Window Minute Overlay Indicator for Sub Window

The indicator will draw vertical lines every hour or any minute that you desire within the hour as long as a candle closes on that minute over the top of other indicators in the sub window.