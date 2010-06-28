Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
RSI Band - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 32526
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
True Range Bands
My version of the famous indicatorPrice Change Indicator
A simple indicator that shows the price change, in pips, per candle.
MA_Support_SAR
Two indicators MA_Support and Para_BMinute Overlay Indicator for Sub Window
The indicator will draw vertical lines every hour or any minute that you desire within the hour as long as a candle closes on that minute over the top of other indicators in the sub window.