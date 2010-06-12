CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

ORDER MANAGEMENT FOR EA DEVELOPMENT - LAST VERSION - expert for MetaTrader 4

ardiansyah
Views:
18295
Rating:
(5)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

THIS IS THE LAST VERSION of ARD ORDER MANAGEMENT for EA DEVELOPMENT http://codebase.mql4.com/en/code/9041 .....


Trinity-Impulse Trinity-Impulse

Zero values characterizes the Flat Trend. V-shaped pulse indicates the entrance to the opposite direction. U-shaped ilpuls - entry in the same direction.

DROP LEVEL LINES (WITH LEVEL VALUE AND AUTOMATIC COLOR CHANGING) DROP LEVEL LINES (WITH LEVEL VALUE AND AUTOMATIC COLOR CHANGING)

Drop Level Lines with the level value inserted above or below the line and the color changing automatically for bottom level or top level.

Candles Ratio Candles Ratio

The indicator displays the ratio of lengths of the bodies last N candles

FSC EA + SDL EA FSC EA + SDL EA

Forex Second Chance EA is a modification of Moving Average Convergence Divergence EA. Here, I have included "TrendShift" to the parameters and it is doing good.