Higher timeframe candles on your chart - indicator for MetaTrader 4
31679
Julien L (http://www.thetradingtheory.com)
I wanted to know the details of the candles. What's happening in those H1 candles? By switching to a lower timeframe, you don't have the same view, making it hard to understand what gives their shapes to the candles.
So I've created this indicator, that draws candles from an higher timeframe on your chart.
If you wanna see all the details in your H1 candles, just apply this indicator on M1!
- drawing.mq4 must be placed and compiled in the experts/libraries/ folder.
You can find more details and more researches on my blog: www.thetradingtheory.com
