Avg_02b - script for MetaTrader 4

Leonid Basis
10782
(2)
Avg_02b.mq4 (2.44 KB) view
This script is useful to traders, for whom it is important to know the average price movement over a certain number of days separately for each hour.

Number of days given by the variable d (int d = 390;). The script is designed for TF = 1 hour.

