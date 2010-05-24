Description:



It's very often there isn't enough time to check all chart timeframes and look for the best entry point, these indicators can be set in one window and not switching screens to see the whole picture together.

RSI:

Stoxastic:





The Stoxastic and RSI indicators are extremely simple, they show the values of relevant indicators with a candle a higher period. The details can be examined further using indicators MA.

Variables:

Total variable for all three indicators timeframe. The valyes are:



timeframe = January 1 minute

timeframe = May 5 minutes

timeframe = 15 15 minutes

timeframe = 30 30 minutes

timeframe = 60 1:00

timeframe = 240 4:00

timeframe = 1440 1 day

timeframe = 10080 1 week

timeframe = 43200 1 month

For the case if there is a mistake in minutes, the indicator itself correct, and set the desired period. For all other variables as well as in the original versions of the indicators.



Now back to MA.

Partly applied_price it can serve for many functions.



applied_price = 0 PRICE_CLOSE

applied_price = 1 PRICE_OPEN

applied_price = 2 PRICE_HIGH

applied_price = 3 PRICE_LOW

applied_price = 4 (high + low) / 2

applied_price = 5 (high + low + close) / 3

applied_price = 6 (high + low + close + close) / 4



For example, if you put in the window with a period of less than H1 immediately 3 indicators with the following parameters:



PeriodMA = 1; applied_price = 2; timeframe = 60;

PeriodMA = a; applied_price = 3; timeframe = 1960; PeriodMA = 1; applied_price = 0; timeframe = 15;



So we get an indicator showing the minimum and maximum hourly candles (green lines 1,2) and (Orange 3) shows the opening price of each 15-minute candles.



By varying the parameters, you can create right combination of indicators that can you.



Each indicator has two buffers. One is the main, which shows the value steps and support, a smoothing step.



The possible applications of these indicators isn't restricted the ones described.