Indicators

DXY Dollar Index - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Andrew Thompson
Views:
73335
Rating:
(15)
Published:
Updated:
Author:

andydoc

This indicator calculates and displays the Dollar Index and 2 definable moving averages. In order for it to work, the broker must provide prices for all the reference pairs, i.e. EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDSEK, USDCHF.

The Dollar Index is well described here: ICE Dollar Index

The indicator against 2 pairs, reading exactly the same.

Recommendations:

  • The periods for the moving averages can be changed - defaults are 20 and 40
  • The indicator will work on any chart and on any period.
BackToFuture BackToFuture

The indicator Back to the Future draws forthcoming bars in a tester, in advance...

squeak oscillator squeak oscillator

a stochastic_oscillator based indicator.

Renko Charts Renko Charts

The Renko chart has been created by the Japanese Traders. The main feature of the Renko Charts is that it doesn't use the time and volume.

Happy New Year Happy New Year

Happy New Year 2010