DXY Dollar Index - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Views:
- 73335
Rating:
-
Published:
Updated:
Author:
This indicator calculates and displays the Dollar Index and 2 definable moving averages. In order for it to work, the broker must provide prices for all the reference pairs, i.e. EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDSEK, USDCHF.
The Dollar Index is well described here: ICE Dollar Index
The indicator against 2 pairs, reading exactly the same.
Recommendations:
- The periods for the moving averages can be changed - defaults are 20 and 40
- The indicator will work on any chart and on any period.
