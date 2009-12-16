Author:

andydoc

This indicator calculates and displays the Dollar Index and 2 definable moving averages. In order for it to work, the broker must provide prices for all the reference pairs, i.e. EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDSEK, USDCHF.

The Dollar Index is well described here: ICE Dollar Index

The indicator against 2 pairs, reading exactly the same.

Recommendations: