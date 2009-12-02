Description:



The indicator is based on the simple CCI.

When its value crosses 100 from above, it sends a signal to sell.

When its value crosses -100 from below, it sends a signal to buy.



Everything is simple.

It gives a good signals, of course there are some wrong, you can add some filter to filter them.

Also you can open order for the each signal, with SL at 2-3 points higher/lower of the maximal/minimal price of the 2-3 previous candlesticks.

Take Profit value can be set using your vision and greed :)



Image:



Editor's remark:



Note that it's a mirror translation of the original Russian version.

If you have any questions to the author, suggestions or comments, it's better to post them there.

