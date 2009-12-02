CodeBaseSections
Indicators

Sig_CCI - indicator for MetaTrader 4

English Русский Español Deutsch Português
29390
(8)
Sig_CCI.mq4 (2.86 KB) view
Description:

The indicator is based on the simple CCI.

When its value crosses 100 from above, it sends a signal to sell.

When its value crosses -100 from below, it sends a signal to buy.

Everything is simple.

It gives a good signals, of course there are some wrong, you can add some filter to filter them.

Also you can open order for the each signal, with SL at 2-3 points higher/lower of the maximal/minimal price of the 2-3 previous candlesticks.

Take Profit value can be set using your vision and greed :)

Image:

Editor's remark:

Note that it's a mirror translation of the original Russian version.

If you have any questions to the author, suggestions or comments, it's better to post them there.

If you have found this code useful for trading or educational purposes, don't forget to thank author.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/9365

