Simple Expert Advisor - expert for MetaTrader 4
Many people asks to post a simple expert advisor.
The advisor is not designed to trade without losses. Its purpuse to check trade strategies.
Here is the one of them:
There are two WMA: WMA 8 and EMA 28.
When WMA crosses EMA from below - it buys.
When WMA crosses EMA from above - it sells.
After position opening it sends 2 orders: Take-profit 50 points (from the open price), Stop-loss 50 points (open price + spread)
Recommendations:
- Trade with fixed value of deposit (10%) and leverage (1:100)
- Do not use it for trade for all of the currency pairs
- If trend has reversed, and WMA crossed EMA in the direction opposite to the positions opened - open position in the trend direction, and close previous (of course, the old orders should be deleted and new sended).
Editor's remark:
Note that it's a mirror translation of the original Russian version.
If you have any questions to the author, suggestions or comments, it's better to post them there.
If you have found this code useful for trading or educational purposes, don't forget to thank author.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/9357
