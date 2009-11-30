Many people asks to post a simple expert advisor.

The advisor is not designed to trade without losses. Its purpuse to check trade strategies.



Here is the one of them:

There are two WMA: WMA 8 and EMA 28.

When WMA crosses EMA from below - it buys.

When WMA crosses EMA from above - it sells. After position opening it sends 2 orders: Take-profit 50 points (from the open price), Stop-loss 50 points (open price + spread)

Recommendations:

Trade with fixed value of deposit (10%) and leverage (1:100)

Do not use it for trade for all of the currency pairs

If trend has reversed, and WMA crossed EMA in the direction opposite to the positions opened - open position in the trend direction, and close previous (of course, the old orders should be deleted and new sended).



Image:





