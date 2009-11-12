CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

LineMA - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Федор | English Русский Español Deutsch Português
Views:
30167
Rating:
(4)
Published:
Updated:
LineMA.mq4 (3.67 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Its another averaging of moving averages.

If shows green line, if buy signal only and red line in case of sell signal only.

Nothing new, just more clearly.



Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/9320

Best MACD final Best MACD final

Classical MACD with Impulse System.

Candlestick models for GBP/JPY for 9 years Candlestick models for GBP/JPY for 9 years

An Expert Advisor uses the Candlestick Models for trading: Blending Candlesticks (Engulfing) and Hammer(inverted Hammer)/Shooting Star models

StatementToGraph StatementToGraph

Graphic displaying of the statement, carring of a data from the *.htm table to the graph, for the convenience of analysis.

Monitoring-Spread Monitoring-Spread

It's an instrument for spread monitoring for a real and synthetic currency pairs.