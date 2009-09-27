CodeBaseSections
Min/Max Bands - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Published:
Updated:
MaxMinBands.mq4 (2.79 KB) view
Author:

Julien Loutre

This indicator allows you to visualize the Lowest Low and the Highest High for the last X bars.

I use it to calculate the value of the Trailing Stop on my orders.


Screenshot:


Screenshot, with Period = 20 on M1

