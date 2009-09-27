Watch how to download trading robots for free
Min/Max Bands - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Author:
Julien Loutre
This indicator allows you to visualize the Lowest Low and the Highest High for the last X bars.
I use it to calculate the value of the Trailing Stop on my orders.
Screenshot:
Screenshot, with Period = 20 on M1
